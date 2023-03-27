BLOOMINGTON — The DeMotte Christian High School Lady Knights track team shone at the Hoosier State Small School Indoor Relays held on Saturday, March 25 at Gladstein Fieldhouse in Bloomington.
Standout senior Gabbi Zeilenga had an awesome state meet finishing in second place in both the pole vault and long jump. She was one of only a handful of competitors to medal in multiple events at the state meet.
In the pole vault, Zeilenga cleared 11 feet, 6 inches and in the long jump, she sailed 18 feet, 1 3/4 inches to medal in both events.
The winner of the pole vault was Muncie Burris’ Missy Riegle, who cleared 11-9. Zeilenga’s jump was a foot higher than the third place finisher.
The winner of the long jump was Kya Crooke of Heritage Christian, who jumped just two inches longer than Zeilenga.
Additionally, Zeilenga was 10th overall in the 60-meter hurdles, shattering her own school and personal record with a time of 9.75 seconds. Zeilenga had also qualified in the high jump, held at the end of the day, but couldn’t clear her 5 feet jump and did not place in that event.
The 4-by-800-meter relay team of Abby Talarek, Sophie Bakker, Claire Bakker and Aila Kingma ran a very respectable 19th in the state with a time of 10 minutes, 58.12 seconds.