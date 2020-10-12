Purdue Extension has a program for those with type 2 diabetes and who want to make best choices for their health.
Purdue Extension will be offering Dining with Diabetes sessions online beginning Tuesdays Nov. 10, 7-9 p.m. EST. Dining with Diabetes is a series of four sessions that will be offered virtually on Nov. 10, 17, 24, and Dec. 1. The Dining with Diabetes program is open to those with diabetes, their family members and caretakers. There is a fee per person the live series of four sessions. Pre-registration and payment is required. Participants are encouraged to view and participate in all class sessions.
The educational programs and cooking school will help adults with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar to feel better and reduce risk of health complications. Participants will learn how to prepare meals that are healthy, easy to prepare and taste good. Recipes will be demonstrated and recipes shared each week. Participants will also learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, exercise and how to understand common diabetes-related medical tests. Recipe and handouts will be given to each participant.
Diabetes is a very serious and costly disease, but research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood glucose (sugar) levels, eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly can lower their risks of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life.
Purdue Extension is currently recruiting participants for this program. Those who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, or know someone and are part of the support system for an individual and are interested in being a part of this program, are asked to call Purdue Extension office at 765-762-3231. Registration and program fee made out to Purdue CES Ed Fund and sent to:
Purdue Extension Warren County
14 Railroad Street
Williamsport, Indiana 47993
Register by Oct. 30, 2020. Call the Extension Office to register at 765-762-3231.
The $25 program fee includes educational classes and notebook of program materials. Dining with Diabetes is offered statewide and is sponsored by Purdue Extension.
For more information or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program contact Kelsie Muller, Purdue Extension Educator, Health and Human Sciences; phone: 765-762-3231 or Email: kmuller@purdue.edu