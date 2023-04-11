BP illustration

A BP illustration explains the process for capturing and storing carbon dioxide in the ground rather than emitting it into the air.

In a series of open houses throughout the area, BP is bringing information and proposals to county governments and landowners for carbon capture and storage (CCS) through a process that takes carbon emissions, processes them into liquid form and pipes it thousands of feet underground to be stored “forever.” BP, which has an oil refinery in Whiting, is seeking permission from county board of commissioners to do seismic testing for the CCS.

The London-based company proposes using the geology in White, Jasper, Newton, Benton, Pulaski and Lake counties to store the carbon dioxide from its facilities in Whiting, as well as processing emissions from other manufacturers at depths of at least 3,000 ft in what is called Mt. Simon sandstone, which exists underneath Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

