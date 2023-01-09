Miss Ford County 2022, Gracelyn Greenburg, will compete in the 2023 Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs State Queen Pageant at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield, according to information from the pageant. The dates for the competition are Jan. 19 -22.
Greenburg will be competing with 72 other County Fair Queens for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen 2023. The contestants will be judged on personal interview, stage presence, beauty of face and physical condition, and speech and communication skills.
Personal interviews are conducted off stage on Friday. Miss Ford County will officially compete on stage as Contestant #17 in the Saturday afternoon preliminaries beginning at 1 p.m. in the Ruby/Diamond room on the second floor of the Crowne Plaza. The preliminaries are open to the public with an admittance charge. Children under 10 are free.
Finals will then be on Sunday evening beginning at 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Annual Banquet. Fifteen finalists will be chosen at that time to compete for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.
Greenburg is the 17 year-old daughter of Kelly Reitz and Matt and Kristi Greenburg. She is a senior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She is enrolled in the CNA Health Professions course at Parkland College through the ECCA program at PBL. During her first semester in the course, Greenburg has spent time learning in the classroom as well as completing her necessary clinical hours. GracGreenburgelyn recently received her CNA license and is looking forward to starting a job in the health care field.