Miss Ford County 2022, Gracelyn Greenburg, will compete in the 2023 Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs State Queen Pageant at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield, according to information from the pageant. The dates for the competition are Jan. 19 -22.

Greenburg will be competing with 72 other County Fair Queens for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen 2023. The contestants will be judged on personal interview, stage presence, beauty of face and physical condition, and speech and communication skills.