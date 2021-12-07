The public is invited to an evening of entertainment Dec. 12 when the Covington United Methodist Church will host a Community Christmas Concert beginning at 7 p.m. (Indiana time) at the church located at 419 Washington Street. The concert is open to all, according to information provided. There is no admission charge, however, a free will offering will be received to assist with costs of the event.
The evening’s performance will feature Olivia Overpeck, harpist from Kingman along with Tom Fricke, guest pipe organist, from Immanuel Lutheran Church, Danville, Illinois; local vocal duo Forgiven (Mary Phillips and Susie Woolwine; and the Covington United Methodist Church Handbell Choir.
This is the third Christmas Concert hosted by the church for the surrounding community. A time of fellowship and refreshments will be provided after the concert with local pianist, Lorraine Lambert providing music for the reception.