There will be a drive-through food pantry at the Fountain & Warren Health Department in Attica Jan. 21.
The event will be from 1-3 p.m. The staff asks that all clients stay in their vehicles at all times and that no one arrives prior to 12:45 p.m. EST.
The food pantry program is available to those who meet the guidelines listed. Income guidelines (185%).
For a household size of one: monthly income — $1,926, annual income — $23,107; household size of two: monthly — $2,607, annual — $31,284; household size of three: monthly — $3,289, annual, $39,461; household size of four: monthly — $3,970, annual — $47,638; household of five: monthly — $4,652, annual — $55,815; household of six: monthly — $5,333, annual — $66,992. For each additional household member at $682 per month.
More information can be found at www.food-finders.org.