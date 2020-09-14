The Covington girls’ team completed their exhibition, JV season on Saturday with a 2-1 record after falling to the Benton Central varsity 5-1.
The Trojans will be fielding a varsity team next year, but for this season, the team used members of the co-ed JV team with just twelve girls making up the squad against Benton Central.
The contest was back and forth for the first fourteen minutes before Daisy Goeppner, one of two seniors on the Covington team, scored on an unassisted breakaway goal.
The Bison tied the game on a penalty kick a few minutes later and that seemed to turn the contest in favor of the visitors.
With two minutes left in the half, Benton Central scored to go up 2-1 and had a chance a minute later to make it 3-1 on another penalty kick, but Trojan goalkeeper Erykah Lasley, the other senior, deflected the shot for a save.
In the second half, the depth and experience of Benton Central proved to be too much for Covington as they began to wear down, conceding three goals for the 5-1 final.
Damon Hegg, the Covington junior varsity coach who had led the squad in two of the three games the girls played, gave his thoughts on the team, the game and the season.
“These girls have a lot of technical skill,” he said, “but they lack footspeed in comparison to the other teams we’ve played. The skill overcame that in the earlier games, but Benton Central is a good, experienced team that moves the ball well and we were just too slow to keep up.”
Hegg complemented the team saying they had showed a lot of heart for 2 ½ games, but that when they got down against Benton Central, he said their heads dropped.
“They haven’t played together much and many of them are in different positions than in their [regular JV] team so when things went wrong it was hard to stay positive,” he explained.
Looking ahead to next year when the girls will have their own team and own coach, Hegg was upbeat saying, “They will miss their two seniors, but there is a solid eighth-grade group coming in. All these girls are looking forward to next season. They should do well.”