MONTICELLO — White County Recycling Director Dawn Girard and Board of Commissioners President David Diener talked about a true grant opportunity for the recycling department by way of a planning department employee. The Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant was announced by the state and Girard promised to discuss things further with Diener following a webinar held Monday afternoon.
The intent to apply letter needs to be submitted by Dec. 15, and there is no match required from the county to apply and the amounts available can range from $500,000 to $400 million. Diener told the commissioners he was recommending $500,000 to show the state the progress intended with the new recycling center which will be built using landfill tipping fees. Kankakee Iroquois Regional Plan Commission (KIRPC) will prepare the documents for the grant.
County Auditor Gayle Rogers helped to explain an amendment to the county-owned property Ordinance 22-12-05 noted, providing clarification of the limits of taxable income to employees for use of county owned vehicles and clothing allowances/uniforms. The amendment makes it possible for the county employees to not be penalized or taxed for polo shirts or uniforms provided in the budgets. Diener advised the commissioners accept the reading of this ordinance as final passing, which was agreed to unanimously.
Bids were received and reviewed for farmable land in the Wolcott Industrial Park. County attorney George Loy explained that the 40.729 acre plot of land is between two industrial plots was farmed by Andy Federer for the 2022 season and submitted the sole bid for 2023.
The commissioners discussed bids that had been requested for the roof of the gazebo on the Main Street side of the courthouse. Building superintendent Mark German received only one bid from Knox Service of Lafayette. The current opinion is to reopen the bidding process for less expensive treatments, meaning the shingles as possibly an alternate for the copper flashing. The commission agreed to put the roofing project on the shelf while being rebid. The board adjourned until Dec. 19.