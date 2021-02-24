2/12 17 7 0

2/13 11 4 0

2/14 6 -7 0

2/15 12 -1

2/16 12 -5 total snow for 15-16 9*75"

2/17 15 -10 T

2/18 21 5 T

Feb snowfall to date 14.25"

Rain and melted snow to date .99"

Tags