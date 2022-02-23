Weather Jordan Crook Jordan Crook Author email Feb 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2/11 39 26 .95” rain2/12 27 16 02/13 18 11 .50” snow2/14 28 9 02/15 40 14 02/16 53 40 T rain2/17 52 15 4.1” snowFebruary rain and melted snow to date 3.52”February snowfall to date 16.1”Frost in ground as of 2/17 12” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snow Rain Meteorology Frost February Weather Ground Jordan Crook Author email Follow Jordan Crook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today