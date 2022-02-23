2/11 39 26 .95” rain

2/12 27 16 0

2/13 18 11 .50” snow

2/14 28 9 0

2/15 40 14 0

2/16 53 40 T rain

2/17 52 15 4.1” snow

February rain and melted snow to date 3.52”

February snowfall to date 16.1”

Frost in ground as of 2/17 12”

