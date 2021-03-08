2/26 44 24 T

2/27 56 34 0

2/28 57 33 .24” rain

3/1 38 26 0

3/2 49 18 0

3/3 59 32 0

3/4 46 26 0

Feb. snowfall 14.25”

Feb rainfall and melted snow 1.23”

March rainfall and snowfall to date 0”

