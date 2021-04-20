Weather Jordan Crook Jordan Crook Author email Apr 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 4/9 72 51 .02"4/10 69 50 .22"4/11 52 44 .08"4/12 63 48 0 4/13 60 39 04/14 56 35 04/15 58 33 0April rainfall to date .57" Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weather April Rainfall Meteorology Jordan Crook Author email Follow Jordan Crook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today