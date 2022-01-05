12/24 57 40 .02"

12/25 58 32 .10"

12/26 48 32 T

12/27 57 37 .21"

12/28 38 33 .52"

12/29 41 34 T

12/30 42 31 .10"

December Rainfall 2.71"

December Snowfall T

3 December on record to not have a measurable snowfall

