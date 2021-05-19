The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association announced it will be celebrating the 41st Annual Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Youth Leadership Camp that will be in June again this year, according to information provided.
There will be two camp sessions this year. The first session will be June 28-July 1 at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village, Indiana (Warren County) serving the northern part of the state. The second session will be July 6-8 serving the southern part of the state at Waycross Episcopal Camp in Morgantown, Indiana (Brown County).
The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Youth Leadership Camp is a program provided by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association for boys and girls who are currently in the 7th or 8th grade of school and are interested in learning more about a possible career in law enforcement. The camp provides a very meaningful experience and relationship with other campers from throughout the state and sheriff officers who serve as counselors and instructors.
Any boy or girl in the 7th or 8th grade of school interested in attending the camp should contact the sheriff’s office, your school counselor, or SRO for an application and additional information. The sheriff announced that he will cover any fees for all students from Warren County so there will be no cost to attend, other sheriffs also do this.
For more information please contact the local sheriff’s office or the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association.