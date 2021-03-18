The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EDT), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.
April 17, Getting Ready for Summer. Purdue University Extension of Fountain County presents a program on composting and other recycling alternatives. Summer-themed party bingo follows lunch. Cost: Participants purchase their own meal. Dessert and party bingo are provided. Location: Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant, 833 Liberty Street, Covington. Reservation deadline: April 14. Note: The restaurant does not open until 11 a.m. The program will begin at 11:15 a.m.
April 24, Celebrating Spring with Friends. Activities include digital portraits from 11-11:45 a.m., a lasagna lunch from noon to 12:45 p.m., and music by Dusty Marlatt from 12:45-1:15 p.m. Note: Participants will receive their photos at the end of the event. Cost: $3. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: April 16.
May 1, Bingo Bash. Activities include two hours of party bingo. Cost: Participants purchase their own meal. Cost for bingo is $1. Location: Highway 341 Café in Wallace. Reservation deadline: April 28.
May 29, Veterans’ Appreciation Lunch. Activities include an appreciation ceremony, a bratwurst sandwich lunch and entertainment. Cost: Free for veterans; $1 for other seniors. Location: American Legion, 122 West Mill Street, Attica. Reservation deadline: May 26.
