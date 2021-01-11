Randy Wurtsbaugh, a life long Williamsport resident, has been appointed to the Williamsport Town Council effective Jan. 1, according to information provided.
He replaces Traci Latoz, who resigned effective Dec. 31, 2020. Latoz is now a lecturer at Purdue University and has moved to West Lafayette.
Wurtsbaugh, a 1968 graduate of Williamsport High, recently retired after 30 years at Subaru (SIA) at Lafayette. While there he completed numerous tech training courses.
Wurtsbaugh previously served on the Town Council from 1988-91. He and his wife, Janis, have two adult children, Amy (Erich Haley) of Attica and Corey (Sara) Wurtsbaugh of Whitestown.
The Williamsport Town Council currently meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Warren County Learning Center.
Due to Covid 19 they need extra space to safely conduct meetings. The council hopes to return to meetings in the town hall at a later date. Wurtsbaugh, a Democrat, joins Mike Hutchison (R) and Jim Lanham (R) on council. Bill Lucas (R) has long been the town clerk-treasurer.