A Williamsport woman was killed in a five-vehicle accident two miles west of the Tippecanoe County line in Fountain County Sept. 21.
According to Indiana State Police reports, Diana L. Hanthorne, 59, was the lone occupant of a Ford Edge which caught fire after the accident.
Indiana Police report that at about 6 p.m. Sept. 21 troopers responded to an accident involving five vehicles on State Road 28 near County Road 725 E. An officer from the Attica Police Department was the first to arrive on scene and determined that one vehicle had caught fire.
Crews from the three responding fire departments worked together to quickly extinguish the fire. EMS from both Fountain and Warren counties, as well as West Point Fire Department, transported four injured occupants to IU Arnett and Franciscan Health East in Lafayette.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper Thad Decker revealed that a black 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Lacie Wheeler, 36, Attica, had stopped in the westbound lane of SR 28, waiting for oncoming traffic to pass, to make a left turn into a driveway.
A 2016 silver Chevrolet Equinox driven by Erin Grubb, 21, Attica, was traveling westbound, and the driver could not stop in time, rear-ending the black Durango.
A black 2020 Ford Edge driven by Hanthorne was also traveling westbound, and the driver swerved into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a white 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Douglas Hubner, 37, West Lebanon, that was pulling a box trailer and traveling eastbound.
A gray Mazda 3 driven by Avida Bruns, 60, Fort Wayne, was also traveling eastbound, and the driver was unable to come to a stop, before colliding with the trailer that was in tow of the white F-150.
Each of the drivers were lone occupants of their vehicle, and their specific injuries remain unknown at this time.
State Road 28 was closed in both directions between State Road 341 and County Road 725E for approximately four hours for investigation and clean-up.
Crash Reconstructionist from the Indiana State Police were called to the scene, and the crash remains under investigation at this time. These crashes involve a complex and thorough investigation, and take a great deal of time to complete. Once the investigation has been completed, the full report will be turned over to the Fountain County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of any criminal charges, according to information from the state police.
Trooper Decker was assisted by troopers from the Lafayette Post and Crash Investigation and Reconstruction Team, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Attica Police Department, Attica Fire Department, Mellott Fire Department, West Point Fire Department, Fountain County EMS, Warren County EMS, Fountain County Coroner’s Office, Beedle’s Towing, and Plunkett’s Towing.
As previously stated, this is an ongoing investigation, and there will be no other information released at this time.