The Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library has set the schedule for the monthly meetings, according to information from the library. The Board of Trustees will meet the last Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at the library unless this date falls on a holiday then it is the following day at 5 p.m. The dates are as follows: Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 29, April 26, May 24 due to Memorial Day, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, Dec. 27. The public is invited to attend. Executive sessions are conducted immediately after the regular meeting on an as “needed” basis. For more information consult our website’s calendar at www.wwtpl.lib.in.us.
Chess Club meets first Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.
Anime Club meets the last Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.
Game Night is the first and third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.
The Winter Reading Program Feb. 1-26. The Summer Reading Program is June 1 to July 16. Storytime every Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Christmas Open House is from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 9.
Preschool Storytime for 2020
Storytimes are the second Friday of each of each month at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. then the following Thursday at 10 a.m.: Jan. 8, Jan. 14; Feb. 12, Feb. 18; March 12, March 18 ; April 9, April 15; May 14, and May 20.
Summer Reading Program Storytime will be Every Wednesday at 1 p.m., June 2, June 9, June 18, June 16, June 23, June 30, July 7, July 8, Aug. 13, Aug. 19; Sept. 16, Sept. 16, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Nov. 12, Nov. 18, Dec. 10, Dec. 16.
Library closings include Jan. 1, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, April 2, May 31, July 5, Sept. 6, Oct. 11, Nov. 11, Nov. 25, Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.