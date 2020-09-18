The Town of Williamsport has set some meeting dates for October.
The Williamsport Town Council and Williamsport clerk treasurer will have the regular monthly meeting and the 2021 budget hearing at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Warren County Learning Center in Williamsport.
The Williamsport Town Council and Williamsport clerk treasure will have the 2021 budget adoption meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Warren County Learning Center in Williamsport.
Anyone who has questions regarding these meetings may call the staff at the Utility office at 765-762-3257.