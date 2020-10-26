Students in grades 2-6 at Williamsport Elementary recently completed the Accelerated Reader program for the first nine weeks. During the year, students accumulate points based on books that they read and computer tests that they take about the books, according to information from the school. Students earn their way into point clubs based on their total number of points.
Those in the 10 point club include: Sydney Arrasmith, Archie Campbell, Ismael De Los Angeles, Aaliyah Gruber, Ruby Adams, Addyson Hannon, Gunner Herndon, Welsey Orr, Benson Cushman, Danni Coffman, Khloe Summers, Eden Britton, Tucker Hannon, Trayson Sturgeon, Gracelyn Vredenburgh, Gracie Wilson, Shyan Smith, Carter Vredenburgh, Paisley Brooks, Edward Dow, Kloey Ransom, Braxton Beedle, Arien Hanover, Alexandra Kelley, Alexis Kincade, Tylee Nihart, Claire Orr, Peyton Pollert, Peyton Wilson, Maximus Yates, Alivia Carmona, Sawyer Pollert, Braxton Arnold, Wyatt Cole, Peyton Hall, Mia Kincade, Zoe Thomas, Landon Williams, Landon Britton, Tanner Pickett, Caleb Odle and Jack Wells.
Students in the 25 point club include: Charlie Foster, Skyler Coombes, Eliza Cushman, Joshua Dill, Allison Wesley, Braeden White, Corileigh Turner, Mackenzie Slager, Reid Dispennett, Easton Hunt, Corbin Moore-Walker and Hayden Rickey.
Students in the 40 point club are Cody Kelley, Jax Watson and Isabella Albertson.
The 115 point club member is Wade Brost.
200 + club member is Elijah Stoner.