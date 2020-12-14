Every night from dusk until about 11 p.m. the Williamsport Park and Fairground loop along with several adjacent properties are lit up with Christmas lights, according to information provided.
This is the first year for this new tradition, and several businesses, clubs, groups, or families bought in.
There are about 15 different groups who made creative displays around the park in addition to about 10 landowners adjacent to the park also participating. This is a COVID safe activity and people are invited to load up the immediate family in the car, and make the loop around the park.
These displays will be up through New Year's Day for families to enjoy seven days a week.