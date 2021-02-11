WILLIAMSPORT, INDIANA — Patrick Hennessey of Williamsport was named to Lewis University's dean's list for the 2020 Fall Semester. Hennessey is studying radio-TV broadcasting at Lewis University, according to information from the school.
Just under 1,600 students were honored on the Lewis University dean's list for the 2020 Fall Semester.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no "D" or "F" grades.
