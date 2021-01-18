Adams Legal Group of Williamsport announced a new associate attorney, Emily Ashbrook, has joined the firm, according to information provided.
Ashbrook graduated from Manchester University (formerly Manchester College) in 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a minor in business. In 2014, Emily earned her Juris Doctor from the Charleston School of Law in South Carolina.
While in law school, she volunteered for the Volunteer Income Taxation Assistance program and interned for a law firm specializing in civil tort law, medical malpractice, Social Security Disability and worker’s compensation.
Following law school, Emily worked for a general solo practitioner in Peru, Indiana, with a heavy focus on family law and criminal defense.
After being sworn into the Indiana State Bar, she worked as an associate attorney for a law firm in Bloomington, Indiana, assisting on criminal cases but primarily focusing on family law matters, such as divorce, custody, parenting time, child support, grandparent visitation and adoptions.
Before joining Adams Legal Group, Ashbrook worked as a staff attorney for the Indiana Department of Child Services and hopes to continue to influence the juvenile legal system as an attorney and through volunteering and community organizations.
In her free time, she enjoys cooking, writing, crafting and spending time with her significant other, Jaron, their two children, Finley and Lucy, and three fur babies.
Bonnie Adams said, “We hope that you will join us in welcoming Emily to the community and to our office, and we look forward to having the opportunity to advocate on your behalf and assist you with your legal needs.”