Students in grades 2-6 at Williamsport Elementary recently completed the Accelerated Reader program for the second nine weeks, according to a news release. During the year, students accumulate points based on books that they read and computer tests that they take about the books. Students earn their way into point clubs based on their total number of points.
10 point club: Henry Foster, Harper Greer, Aaliyah Gruper, Ruby Adams, Aleah Baldwin, James Barnett, Gabe Beedle, Alivia Carmona, Gracey Crawford, Journey Fletcher, Brynlee Freeman, Addison Hannon, ,Gunner Herndon, Bentley Holliman, Dakota Humphreys, Jason Johns, Kaydence Rusk, Whitley Bowen, Lyla Brenner, Karter Brooks, Benson Cushman, Kyler Hanover, Keifer Dow, Calleigh Graham, Alexandra Mendoza, Sawyer Pollert, Lucy Raplee, Khloe Summers, Braxton Arnold, Jarad Battering, Taylor Beedle, Eden Britton, Wyatt Cole, Tucker Hannon, Stephanie Martin, Joshua Purcell, Hayden Rickey, Mackenzie Slager, Mia Smith, Trayson Sturgeon, Zoe Thomas, Grace Vredenburgh, Addison Beshear, Landon Williams, Gracie Wilson, Emily Crawford, Charlie Foster, Shyan Smith, Carter Vredenburgh, Paisley Brooks, Skyler Coombes, Edward Dow, Braeden White, Caleb Odle, Hunter Clark, Ryder Hannon, Arien Hanover, Alex Kelley, Alexis Kincade, Tylee Nihart, Peyton Pollert, Liberty Rothrock, Conner Stout, Peyton Wilson
25 point club: Caitlyn Moore-Walker, Welsey Orr, Reid Dispennett, Easton Hunt, Corbin Moore-Walker, Eliza Cushman, Josh Dill, Cody Kelley, Jax Watson, Braxton Beedle, Claire Orr, Maximus Yates
40 point club: Allison Wesley and Isabella Albertson
50 point club: Corleigh Turner
70 point club: Wade Brost
90 point club: Elijah Stoner