Lucas White, chairman of the Indiana Bankers Association, has been honored as a Sagamore of the Wabash by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb.
The award was announced on Nov. 16 by Thomas C. Fite, director of the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions, during the virtual IBA Mega Reimagined Conference, according to a press release. It was presented to White by Michael S. Zahn, incoming 2021 IBA chairman, and president and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank, Huntington. Considered one of Indiana’s highest honors, the Sagamore of the Wabash award is granted to exemplary Hoosiers in recognition of distinguished statewide service.
White is president of The Fountain Trust Company, Covington. He joined the bank in 1994 as a part-time teller. White serves as a director of the Independent Community Bankers of America and is the current chairman of the ICBA Bank Services Committee. He was recognized as a Rising Star in Banking by the ICBA in 2012 and by BankBeat magazine in 2015.
White has served the IBA as past president of the Future Leadership Division and on the IBA board in the capacity of first vice chairman, second vice chairman and FLD president. A practicing attorney, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, a JD from the IU Maurer School of Law at Bloomington as Order of the Coif, and he has completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.