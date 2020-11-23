Western Indiana Community Foundation is pleased to provide a $1,000 grant to support “Christmas for Kids” to benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program of Fountain & Warren County, according to information from the foundation.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate Program is an organization that recruits, screens, and trains volunteer child advocates to work in the court system in collaboration with other key agencies, legal counsel, and community resources to represent the best interests of children in juvenile court proceedings. CASA volunteers make recommendations regarding appropriate protective and rehabilitative services necessary to ensure a safe and permanent home for every child adjudicated as a child in need of services within the county.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation says, “This donation will help CASA kids wishes come true this Christmas Season. The donation will be used to purchase gifts off the children’s Amazon Christmas wish list. It’s our small way of helping to support the abused and neglected children of Fountain County.”
Western Indiana Community Foundation, Inc. is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all Fountain County, Indiana.