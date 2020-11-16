WEST POINT — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fall from a tree stand that occurred the morning of Nov. 14, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.
At approximately 9:40 a.m., Tippecanoe County Dispatch received a 911 call from a man who had fallen from his tree stand near the area of 700 W and 600 S.
Blake Hall, 39, of West Point, was climbing down from a lock on tree stand when the strap securing the climbing sticks to the tree broke, causing him to fall approximately 20 feet. Hall was wearing a full body harness but was not attached to a safety line at the time of the incident.
Hall sustained a broken arm and spinal injuries as a result of the fall and was transported via Stat flight helicopter to St. Vincent in Indianapolis.
Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind Hoosiers that the most common injuries during deer seasons are accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms. All Hoosiers are urged to wear a full body safety harness when ascending and descending elevated platforms. For more information, see hunting.IN.gov.
Assisting agencies include Tippecanoe County Sheriff Department, West Point Fire Department, Tippecanoe County Ambulance Service, Stat Flight Helicopter