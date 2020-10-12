Special Evangelistic and Family Meetings will be at the Waterman Baptist Church of Lodi, Oct. 18-21 with Dr. Marshall Fant and his wife Gretchen, according to information from the church.
Following is the schedule of times and topics. For split sessions, Dr. Fant will teach the men; Mrs. Fant will teach the women.
Sunday—9:30 Sunday School
Men—What is a Family? How Should a Family Communicate? - Women—Trusting God in the Race
Sunday—10:30—I Do. So What? The Importance of the Marriage Contract
Sunday—6:00 - I Do. And I Will Not—Forgiveness—Restoring broken relationships within our families and outside our families
Monday - 7:00—Men—Becoming a Man of Integrity - Women—Trusting God with Your Family
Tuesday—7:00—Men—Becoming a Man That is Approachable - Women—Family Hills to Die On
Wednesday—7:00—Rules of the House: Establishing Standards Without Legalism for Your Life and Home
Dr. Marsh Fant is originally from Anderson, South Carolina. After receiving a BS in Administrative Management from Clemson University in 1977, he went into business with his father. Dr. Fant was called to preach in 1990. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from Bob Jones University in 1996 and a Doctor of Ministry degree in 2008 from Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Plymouth, MN. He served as senior pastor of Harvest Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC for twenty-one years. He is a certified church consultant with the Association for Church Consulting.
Currently Dr. Fant is the Director of Church Consulting and Revitalization with Gospel Fellowship Association, the Pastor of Discipleship at University Baptist Church in Clemson, SC and is a member of the Executive Committee for the Wilds Christian Camp
Gretchen grew up in a military home. She received her BA in French in 1975 from the College of Charleston in Charleston, SC and her master’s degree in Education in 1979 from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. She is a conference speaker and certified counselor with the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors. Gretchen currently serves in the counseling ministry of University Baptist Church in Clemson, SC, and is on the board of the Piedmont Women’s Center in Greenville, SC.
Pastor John Goldfuss and the congregation of Waterman Baptist Church extend an invitation to the public to attend these special meetings. Monday through Wednesday evenings will have a class for children age 3 through 1st grade. Each service will have staffed child care for children under three. Waterman Baptist Church is located at 8560 West State Road 234 in Lodi, three miles east of Cayuga, or eight miles west of Kingman.