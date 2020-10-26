On Thursday October 22, 2020, Dr. Sean Sharma of the Fountain & Warren County Health Department met in the Governor’s Office at the Indiana Statehouse with Dr. Deborah Brix, Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Also, in attendance were health officers from three county health departments, and a representative from the Office of the Governor of Indiana and the Indiana Hospital Association. The purpose of the meeting was to share ideas and plan the next steps forward in Indiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Sharma reports that he was pleased with the purpose and outcome of the meeting, “We had a frank discussion about the seriousness of the situation we are facing. I emphasized the unique challenges faced by rural counties such as Fountain & Warren County, Indiana.” Items discussed included emerging testing strategies, vaccine safety concerns, quarantine protocols, and the challenges faced by local healthcare, schools, and businesses. “I think it is important for our community to know that the guidance from our local health department comes from a local source, but has the support and scientific backing of the Indiana Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, and the White House Coronavirus Task Force,” stated Dr. Sharma.
The Fountain & Warren County Health Department would like to remind all to follow these simple rules:
MASKING – Wear a mask at all time if you are in an indoor public space. Masking is also advised when around others in an indoor private space, or when attending outdoor events where social distancing is not guaranteed.
AVOID CROWDS – Avoid crowded places. This includes both indoor and outdoor settings.
AVOID RECREATIONAL, HIGH-RISK ACTIVITIES – Limit activities: necessary or emergencies only. For tips on safe recreational activities and travel go to FWHealth.org.
KEEP YOUR DISTANCE – If you must go into an indoor public space, maintain at least 6 feet away from others.
STAY HOME IF YOU ARE SICK – Even if you are only mildly ill, stay home.
WASH or SANITIZE – Keep your hands well and frequently cleaned.
FOLLOW QUARANTINE AND ISOLATION GUIDELINES – Isolation is for those feeling sick, and is at least 10 days from onset of symptoms. Quarantine is for those exposed to COVID-19, and is at least 14 days from last exposure. While on quarantine or isolation you should stay in your home and minimize all outside contact.
All residents of Fountain & Warren County should get tested for COVID-19 if you are sick or have concerns about having been exposed to COVID-19. TESTING is available at the Fountain & Warren County Health Department by appointment only. To request testing, please go to FWHealth.org, or call (765) 762-3035.