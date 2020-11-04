The Warren County voter turnout was 71.87 percent in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Warren County Clerk Michelle Hetrick said the day went well.
“We had an excellent turnout,” she said, noting that early voting kept the staff busy.
“The poll workers were wonderful,” she said. “I’m just so pleased with how this election went. I want to thank everybody for coming out. That is so important.”
Of the county’s 6,300 voters, there were 4,528 cards cast. Straight party ballots included: 1,758 Republican, 385 Democrat and 21 Libertarian.
For president/vice president, Warren County voters cast 3,401 votes for Republican Trump/Pence; 974 for Democrat Biden/Harris, 96 votes for Libertarian Jorgenson/Cohen, and two write ins.
For governor/lt. governor, Warren County voters case 3,009 votes for Republican Eric Holcomb, 672 for Democrat Woody Myers and 777 for Donald Rainwater.
For attorney general, Warren County voters cast 3,397 votes for Republican Todd Rokita and 1,019 votes for Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfeldem.
In the race for D4 Representative in Confess, Warren County cast 3,426 votes for Republican incumbent Jim Baird and 966 votes for Democrat Joe Mackey.
In the race for D13 State Rep, Warren County voters cast 3.024 votes for Republican incumbent Sharon Negele, and 1,050 votes for Democrat Loretta Barnes.
In the race for D 42 State Rep, Warren County voters east 246 votes for Republican incumbent Alan Morrison and 55 votes for Democrat Amy Burke Adams.
There were no contested races at the local level.
In the treasurer race, Lori Heidenreich, Republican, received 3,908 votes.
In the surveyor race, Randy E. Haddock, Republican received 3,960 votes.
In the D1 commissioner race, Republican Craig Greenwood received 3,865 votes.
In the D2 commissioner race, Republican Clay Andrews received 3,766 votes.
For council at large, votes include: (all Republicans) Ethan L. Foxworthy, 3,148, Sharon Hutchison, 2,738, Derek Puterbaugh, 2,389.
For MSD Adams-Warren, Dan Duchemin, received 2,413 votes.
For MSD Washington, Sharon K. Grady received 2,727 votes.
For Covington School City, Jason A. Beck received 211 votes.
For Covington School Mound, Doug Hunter received 217 votes.
For District A Benton School, Ramon Villalobos Jr, received 289 votes.
For District B Benton School, Holli Schoen received 218 votes, Edward Schroeder received 106 votes.
In the District C Benton School race, Christopher Dalton received 199 votes and Mark A Shoemaker received 155 votes.
On the question of whether or not to retain judge Goff, voters in Warren County said yes, 2,840 and no, 784.
On the question of whether or not to retain judge Brown, voters in Warren County said yes, 2,873, and no, 744.
On the question of whether or not to retain judge May, voters in Warren County said yes, 2,872, and no, 720.
On the question of whether or not to retain judge Robb, voters in Warren County said yes, 2,864, and no, 724.
On the question of whether or not to retain judge Tavitas, voters in Warren County said yes, 2,816, and no, 768.