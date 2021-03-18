Every four years in the odd numbered year with no elections, Indiana Republicans and Democrats are required, by Party rules, to reorganize, according to a news release.
This is to occur at the county level the first Saturday in March. This year on March 6, local Republicans met at 9 a.m. and Democrats at 10 a.m. at the Warren County Learning Center.
The results for local party leadership are:
Republican Central Committee — chairman - Brian Jordan; vice chair - Michelle Hetrick; treasurer - Sharon Hutchison; secretary - Jack Kay
Democratic Central Committee — chairman - Randy Wurtsbaugh; vice chair - Margaret Fink; treasurer - Karen Milligan; secretary - Donna Lyon
Both parties will soon be looking for candidates for the 2022 Primary Election. Among the offices up for election next year in Warren County are: prosecutor, sheriff, clerk, auditor, recorder, assessor and coroner plus county commissioner and county council candidates.