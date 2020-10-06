Warren County Community Foundation has received a Community Leadership Grant of $100,000 as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative. With the grant, the community foundation will focus on Warren County recreation and community communication.
Warren County Community Foundation is one of 84 foundations in Indiana receiving grants through this round of GIFT VII grantmaking. Lilly Endowment created GIFT in 1990 to help local communities in Indiana develop the philanthropic capacity to identify local needs and challenges. It launched GIFT VII in 2018 and made available a total of $125 million to help foundations strengthen their leadership capacities in the towns, cities and counties they serve. Lilly Endowment expects to make additional GIFT VII grants in the coming months.
“We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in the GIFT VII Community Leadership process. We are excited about the positive work we will be doing over the next year in the area of enhancing Warren County recreational opportunities and working on providing additional tools by which the community can learn of the opportunities available in Warren County,” said Michele Stucky, executive director of the Warren County Community Foundation.
As part of GIFT VII, Warren County Community Foundation was awarded a planning grant of $50,000 in 2019 to convene local stakeholders to identify, prioritize and assess opportunities and challenges in Warren County. In March 2020, the Warren County Community Foundation was invited to apply for a GIFT VII Community Leadership Grant to implement strategies and activities identified during the planning period.
“Through the planning process, we discovered several ways to enhance the amazing opportunities already available to local residents and visitors. We hope that our current efforts will act as a catalyst to community development efforts over the next decade.”
During the course of the next year, the grant will provide funding for continued work at Falls Branch Park. In May 2020, the area beneath the Williamsport Falls became the newest town park. More than one mile of new foot trails have already been developed, a 9-hole disc golf course has been added, as well as a new sign welcoming visitors to the Falls. We have been working to create a Warren County Recreation placemat with a map of all the recreational opportunities and developing digital communications tools to share. A Warren County map and brochure will be printed later this fall. In addition, a Warren County promotional video will be created. We will create uniform signage for the recreation areas so that residents and visitors will realize other opportunities close by. We will also assist with funding a new electronic sign later this fall.
“By completing the elements set forth in the implementation grant, the community hopes to provide more recreational opportunities for the residents of Warren County and also attract more visitors and income to the county” said Barbara Richardson, Warren County Community Foundation Board President.
The Warren County Community Foundation was organized in 1998 with a mission to unite friends of Warren County by serving donors, awarding grants, and providing leadership to create lasting legacies. The Foundation exists to help friends of Warren County find ways to fulfill their dreams of making our immediate world a better place today and tomorrow. For Good. For Ever. For Warren County.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly, Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.