Warren County Community Foundation has received a Large-Scale Community Leadership Grant of $250,000 through the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative. The grant will support efforts to enhance the parks and natural amenities in Warren County. In addition, architecture design plans will be created for a potential Community Center.
Warren County Community Foundation is one of 11 community foundations in Indiana to receive a Large-Scale Leadership Grant as part of a competitive component of the GIFT VII initiative. Through GIFT VII, Lilly Endowment encouraged Indiana’s community foundations to deepen their understanding of the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing their local communities, prioritize them and develop plans to address the challenges and opportunities. The Large-Scale Leadership Grants are in addition to non-competitive GIFT VII Community Leadership Grants that Lilly Endowment made earlier this year to 87 of Indiana’s community foundations. Warren County Community Foundation received a $100,000 leadership grant in September.
The Warren County Community Foundation will focus on parks and recreation with this Large-Scale Leadership grant. Projects will take place in Independence at Cicott County Park, in Williamsport at the Williamsport Falls, in West Lebanon at a 30-acre wooded area which will become a new county park, and the final piece will be the architecture design plan for a potential Community Center for Warren County.
“We could not be more thrilled to be named a recipient of the Large-Scale Leadership Grant. It is a culmination of the collaborative work of many local stakeholders. We have the opportunity to complete a project that has been talked about since 1964, enhance our current county park, create a new county park, and complete work on a more recent dream with the creation of design plans for a community center. This grant will act as a catalyst for many more great things to come in Warren County.” said Michele Stucky, executive director of Warren County Community Foundation.
The Warren County Community Foundation hosted a series of community meetings that were open to the public. At those meetings, ideas were generated of how to enhance the amenities Warren County already offers. Next, the Foundation hosted a three-day training: Indiana Community Institute by Ball State University called the Community Development Course. In that training, thirty local residents helped solidified some of the areas to enhance and how the community development group could start to approach those solutions. We were fortunate enough to collaborate with local government officials, business leaders, and many community members. The group was given community development documents dating as far back as 1964. One of the projects addressed in this grant has been talked about since at least 1964. A survey conducted by the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network in both 2018 and 2019 showed that Warren County residents value parks and recreational space. Over 250 local residents participated in an activity called Like, Love, or Like to Love. This activity brought to light the amenities widely used by residents, and also highlighted areas of weakness that could be addressed. Any local resident who would like to be a part of a committee for one the four projects the Large-Scale Leadership Grant will address, please call 765-764-1501 or email michele@warrencountyfoundation.com.
“The 11 grants Lilly Endowment is funding through the highly-competitive component of GIFT VII hold great promise of helping community foundations strengthen the leadership roles they play in improving the quality of life for their communities’ residents” said Ronni Kloth, Lilly Endowment’s vice president for community development. “We are truly impressed by the collaborative projects these community foundations have developed to address the compelling needs they have prioritized and look forward to seeing the impact of their efforts in the years to come.”
The Warren County Community Foundation was organized in 1998 with a mission to unite friends of Warren County by serving donors, awarding grants, and providing leadership to create lasting legacies. The Foundation exists to help friends of Warren County find ways to fulfill their dreams of making our immediate world a better place today and tomorrow. For Good. For Ever. For Warren County.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly, Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.