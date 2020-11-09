Warren County Community Foundation began its work in Warren County in 1998. Since that tie, a loyal group of board members have committed many hours and personal resources to the common goal of making Warren County an even better place to live, work, and play, according to information from the foundation.
There have been 38 people who have served, or are currently serving on the Community Foundation board of directions. An annual gathering of the Board Alumni, hosted by the WCCF staff and officers, is held to share update of the current work and progress. At this meeting, a collection is taken to add to the Board Alumni Fund.
The name of an alumnus is drawn from a hat, and that person has the privilege of presenting the Board Alumni Award to the recipient of his/her choice. In 2020, the Alumni group did not meet together due to the pandemic situation. But that didn't keep them down. Members were invited to mail in their nomination, and a name was drawn from those received. The 2020 Foundation Board Alumni Award this year will go towards the work the Foundation is doing on creating trails and outdoor spaces for residents and visitors alike.