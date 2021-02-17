Executive Director
Warren County Commissioners are applying for phase 3 of the Indiana COVID-19 Response Program overseen by the Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA). The Warren County application has three parts and would be used for business grants to retain low-to-moderate income jobs, to provide mental health services, and to support a local food bank. Community participation is key says Warren County Commissioner Clay Andrews. “OCRA wants to appropriately distribute funds across the state so we need to define existing conditions in our county. We have set up two online surveys to gauge the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in our community.” The survey can be found on the Warren County website at www.warrencounty.in.gov and a public meeting is set for 9:30am on March 1st, 2021 in the Warren County Commissioners Room at the Warren County Courthouse (125 N. Monroe Street, Williamsport, IN) for public feedback or questions.
The application is due in early March with funding being announced on Thursday, April 1, 2021. If awarded, additional information will be communicated. Please visit www.warrencounty.in.gov and complete the residential and/or business surveys as applicable.
Engaged in this application are: Clay Andrews, County Commissioner; Sharon Hutchison, County Council; Hunter Reece, Warren Circuit Court; Tom Pigman, A Better Way Food Co-Op; Michele Stucky, Community Foundation, and Ben Dispennett, Local Economic Development Org. The K-IRPC Regional Planning Commission is providing grant application services.