Warren Central 5th graders in Mrs. Smith’s class conducted interviews with faculty and staff members throughout the building.
Language arts skills of communication, speaking, compare and contrast, and summaries were completed.
Students completed an invitation letter, interview questions, and then a summary of their meeting’s results.
A huge shout out to the administration, custodial staff, kitchen staff, faculty, and staff for spending their time with the 5th grade students. Students learned many new shared interests with the adults in the building.