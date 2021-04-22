Math Bowl

The Warren Central Math Bowl Team finished 10th out of 71 teams in the state competition recently. Pictured are: back row L-R: Braydn Greer, Callie Anderson, Kaelyn Charlton, Vivienne Middleton, Myah Hetrick, McKenna Latham, Mike Barnhart, Coach; middle Row L-R: Acacia White, Oliver Max, Savannah Haire, Lorelei Lanie, Kallie Peterson, Cayden Grimmett, Jack Odle, Zach Reynolds; front row L-R: Maria Frasch, Jaylyn Brown, Myah Bartlow.

 Photo contributed

Trending Food Videos