The South Vermillion swimming teams captured both the boys’ and girls’ titles at the Wabash River Conference Swimming Championship on Saturday.
It was the third year in a row for the boys’ squad while the girls have won the past five – ever since the Wildcats rejoined the WRC.
As has been the case in previous years, depth was the key to victory for South Vermillion as they took down second place Seeger 110-89 in the girls’ event while edging Fountain Central 97-98 on the boys’ side.
There were three double individual winners in the girls’ races: Avah Watson of Seeger (50 free, 100 free), Emily Meyer of South Vermillion (100 fly, 200 IM) and Tyler Bowling of FC (200 free, 500 free).
On the boys’ side, there also were three double individual winners: Chase Witsman (50 free, 100 free) and Noah Fruits (100 fly, 200 IM) of Fountain Central along with Tyler White of South Vermillion (200 free, 500 free).
There were no Wabash River Conference records set at this meet, but several athletes set personal bests including Cassie Miller of Parke Heritage, the lone participant from that school, who dropped seven seconds off her 500 free time in taking fifth.
Girls’ Team Scores: 1 – South Vermillion 110, 2 – Seeger 89, 3 – Fountain Central 57, 4 – Covington 19,
5 – Attica 17, 6 – North Vermillion 10, 7 – Parke Heritage (one swimmer) 2
Girls’ Individual Results:
Diving: 1 – Kyra Fellows (SV) 296.25, 2 – Taylor Wilson (SV), 3 – Molly Baroff (S),
4 – Ashlyn Livengood (C)
50 free: 1 – Avah Watson (S) 27.61, 2 – Torie Williams (SV), 3 – Haley Webb (FC),
4 – Mattea Smith (SV), 5 – Libby Peterson (A), 6 – Livengood (C), 7 – Macy Smith (S),
8 – Sarah Shoaf (A), 9 – Angela Gonzalez (FC), 10 – Emily Keeling (FC), 11 – Erykah Lasley (C),
12 – Madison Thacker (SV), 13 – Areria Ancil (S), 14 – Megan Cain (NV), 15 – Leah Stambaugh (NV)
100 free: 1 – Watson (S) 1:01.81, 2 – Mya Taylor (SV), 3 – Mat. Smith (SV), 4 – Kloey Mitton (S),
5 – Shoaf (A), 6 – Bernadette Goeppner (C), 7 – Madison Pence (NV), 8 – Lasley (C), 9 – Ancil (S),
10 – Chloe Lamb (SV), 11 – Lauryn Kuritz (C), 12 – Adison Hawk (FC), 13 – Stambaugh (NV)
100 fly: 1 – Emily Meyer (SV) 1:04.59, 2 – Webb (FC), 3 – Peterson (A), 4 – Saige Knosp (S),
5 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S), 6 – Makenzie Mackey (SV), 7 – Amelia Nungester (NV)
100 back: 1 – Addyson Lindsey (SV), 2 – M Taylor (SV), 3 – Peterson (A), 4 – Kirsten Goins (FC),
5 – Mitton (S), 6 – Emily Bowen (S), 7 – Kuritz (C), 8 – Hawk (FC), 9 – Bailey Duncan (C),
10 – Nungester (NV), 11 – Cain (NV)
100 breast: 1 – Maddie Hines (SV) 1:20.53, 2 – Whitney Wilson (S), 3 – Fellows (SV), 4 – Bowen (S).
DQ - Finals: Torrie Williams (SV). DQ - Prelims: Mary Rice (FC), Rylee Williamson (NV)
200 free: 1 – Tyler Bowling (FC) 2:12.87, 2 – Peterson (A), 3 – Goins (FC), 4 – Knosp (S),
5 – Berlyn Guminski (S), 6 – Lindsey (SV), 7 – Cassie Miller (PH), 8 – Marylee Muniz (FC),
9 – Pence (NV), 10 – Bernadette Goeppner (C), 11 – Hannah Boardman (SV), 12 – Duncan (C),
13 – Kaylee Mackey (SV)
200 IM: 1 – Meyer (SV) 2:25.59, 2 – Rice (FC), 3 – Kirkpatrick (S), 4 – Mackey (SV), 5 – W Wilson (S),
6 – Hines (SV), 7 – Rylee Williamson (NV)
500 free: 1 – Bowling (FC) 6:01.74, 2 – Macy Smith (S), 3 – Guminski (S), 4 – Keeling (FC),
5 – Miller (PH), 6 – Muniz (FC), 7 – Boardman (SV), 8 – Mackey (SV)
200 FR: 1 – Seeger (Kirkpatrick, Macy Smith, Guminski, Watson) 1:57.61,
2 – SV (Mackey, Thacker, Boardman, Mat. Smith), 3 – Cov (Livengood, Lasley Goeppner, Kuritz),
4 – NV (Williamson, Peevler, Nungester, Cain). DQ: FC (Gonzalez, Goins, Keeling, Bowling)
200 MR: 1 – SV (M Taylor, Hines, Meyer, Williams) 2:06.15, 2 – FC (Goins, Rice, Webb, Bowling),
3 – Seg (Mitton, W Wilson, Knosp, Macy Smith), 4 – Cov (Duncan, Lasley, Goeppner, Livengood),
5 – NV (Williamson, Nungester, Cain, Peevler)
400 FR: 1 – SV (M Taylor, Williams, Lindsey, Meyer) 4:14.31,
2 – Seg (Kirkpatrick, Knosp, Guminski, Watson), 3 – FC (Muniz, Webb, Keeling, Rice)
Boys’ Team Scores: 1 – South Vermillion 97, 2 – Fountain Central 89, 3 – Attica 70, 4 – Seeger 38,
5 – North Vermillion 2
Boys’ Individual Results:
Diving: 1 – Max Hedgecock (S) 299.20, 2 – Jace Skinner (SV), 3 – Gus Frasch (S), 4 – Jake Moller (S)
50 free: 1 – Chase Witsman (FC) 23.06, 2 – Riley Nelson (FC), 3 – Hunter Smith (A), 4 – Jack Spurr (SV),
5 – Moses Ray (A), 6 – Nolan Skinner (SV), 7 – Dylan Songer (FC), 8 – Gavin Hedgecock (S),
9 – Corbin Gibson (SV), 10 – Caleb Keller (NV), 11 – Mitchell Bowers (S), 12 – Hadden Eller (S)
100 free: 1 – Witsman (FC) 51.50, 2 – Nelson (FC), 3 – Spurr (SV), 4 – Eli Davis (FC),
5 – Reed Goodwin (A), 6 – Caiden Jeffries (A), 7 – Elijah Reynolds (S), 8 – G Hedgecock (S),
9 – Kyle Swank (S), 10 – Sam Eltringham (SV), 11 – Keller (NV)
100 fly: 1 – Noah Fruits (FC) 1:01.14, 2 – H Smith (A), 3 – J Skinner (SV), 4 – Nick Waugh (SV)
100 back: 1 – Elliott Rosswurm (A) 1:03.25, 2 – N Skinner (SV), 3 – Goodwin (A), 4 – Songer (FC),
5 – Drayven Bishir (S), 6 – Jacob Harshbarger (FC), 7 – Caiden Jeffries (A), 8 – Eltringham (SV),
9 – Evan Galloway (NV), 10 – Cesar Izquierdo-Ramirez (FC)
100 breast: 1 – Eli Taylor (SV) 1:08.89, 2 – Noah Blankenship (A), 3 – Knic Royer (SV),
4 – Hayden Kler (FC)
200 free: 1 – Tyler White (SV) 1:59.81, 2 – Rosswurm (A), 3 – Sam Hiller (A), 4 – Harshbarger (FC),
5 – Wagh (SV), 6 – Chris Bridgewater (SV), 7 – Nathan Solomon (FC), 8 – Christopher Strickler (S)
200 IM: 1 – Fruits (FC) 2:20.00, 2 – E Taylor (SV), 3 – Blankenship (A), 4 – Royer (SV), 5 – Galloway (NV)
500 free: 1 – White (SV) 5:49.99, 2 – Hiller (A), 3 – Ray (A), 4 – Bridgewater (SV), 5 – Solomon (FC),
6 – Gibson (SV), 7 – Strickler (S)
200 FR: 1 – FC (Nelson, Fruits, Davis, Witsman) 1:37.79, 2 – SV( E Taylor, N Skinner, White, Spurr),
3 – Attica (H Smith, Jeffries, Hiller, Ray), 4 – Seg (M Hedgecock, Reynolds, Bishir, G Hedgecock)
200 MR: 1 – SV (N Skinner, E Taylor, White, Spurr) 1:51.61,
2 – Attica (Goodwin, Blankenship, H Smith, Ray), 3 – FC (Fruits, Kler, Songer, Davis),
4 – Seg (Bishir, Reynolds, M Hedgecock, Swank)
400 FR: 1 – FC (Nelson, Songer, Davis, Witsman) 3:44.54,
2 – Seg (M Hedgecock, Reynolds, Bishir, G Hedgecock),
3 – SV (Bridgewater, Waugh, Gibson, N Skinner). DQ: Attica (Hiller, Jeffries, Goodwin, Ray)