Seeger swept the 2021 edition of the Wabash River Conference track meet held at North Vermillion, taking the girls’ meet title for the tenth straight year while the boys’ team snapped a run of titles by South Vermillion to capture their first title in eight years.
The Patriot girls set two records on the night with Hadessah Austin breaking the 3200m record that had stood since 1988 and the 4x800m relay team that took down a previous Seeger-owned WRC record from 2011.
Individuals with multiple wins were, on the girls’ side, Claire Kendrick of South Vermillion in the 100m, 200m and 400m races and Tycee Crabtree of North Vermillion taking the discus and shot put titles as well as the Patriots taking all three relays.
Multiple wins on the boys’ side came from Joel Gooch of Parke Heritage in the 100m and 200m, Gabe Coffman of Seeger in the 400m and long jump, Kolton Pearson in the 800m and 1600m (and a second place in the 3200m), Dan Adams of Fountain Central in the 110m and 300m hurdles and Joey Shew of South Vermillion in the discus and shot put.
Looking ahead, Seeger coach Miles Stucky says, after juggling his lineup all season, he knows who will participate in what events at the Benton Central Sectional and he is hoping it will lead to titles there, too.
“It will be a battle,” Stucky said of the girls’ sectional. “BC [Benton Central] is has some very good runners, but not maybe as many number two’s as we do. Twin Lakes will be the other team and they are deep.”
As for the boys’, Stucky said, “It’ll be tough, but if everybody has a great meet, it might be possible to win both titles.”
Boys’ team scores: 1 – Seeger 144, 2 – South Vermillion 110, 3 – Fountain Central 83,
4 – Parke Heritage 80, 5 – Covington 76, 6 – North Vermillion 37, 7 – Riverton Parke 25,
8 – Attica 24
Boys’ individual results:
100m: 1 – Joel Gooch (PH) 11.50, 2 – Ethan Hernandez (Seg), 3 – Dalton Peyton (SV),
4 – Rayce Carr (Seg), 5 – Sam Natale (SV), 6 – Laylen Lynch (FC), 7 – Rico Mandolini (C),
8 – Averey Powell (A)
200m: 1 – Gooch (PH) 23.56, 2 – Payton (SV), 3 – Carr (Seg), 4 – Mandolini (C), 5 – Scott Smith (Seg),
6 – Lynch (FC), 7 – Natale (SV), 8 – Cody Tryon (NV), 9 – Carson Cox (RP), 10 – Powell (A),
11 – Evan Naylor (NV), 12 – Alex Black (C), 13 – Logan McClimans (A), 14 – Max Dowd (PH),
15 – Eli Davis (FC)
400m: 1 – Gabe Coffman (Seg) 54.03, 2 – Coye Ferguson (C), 3 – Trysten Hightower (RP),
4 – Nas McNeal (PH), 5 – Brier Cowen (SV), 6 – Braden Schimmel (SV), 7 – Conner Heidenreich (Seg),
8 – Black (C), 9 – Austin Burns (RP), 10 – Aidan Crum (PH), 11 – McClimans (A)
800m: 1 – Kolton Pearson (Seg) 2:15.35, 2 – Ethan Hernandez (Seg), 3 – Bradley Lewsader (C),
4 – Jake Roberts (PH),, 5 – Bryce McLoren (SV), 6 – Mason Duprey (C), 7 – Thomas Downing (SV),
8 – Blake Harris (PH), 9 – Nathan Solomon (FC), 10 – Gage Greeson (A), 11 – Clint Mager (RP),
12 – Luke Robertson (RP)
1600m: 1 – Pearson (Seg) 5:05.10, 2 – Hayden Kler (FC), 3 – Luke Bush (SV), 4 – C Mager (RP),
5 – Harris (PH), 6 – Blake Bova (C), 7 – Burke Tuggle (A), 8 – Dan Adams (FC), 9 – Knic Royer (SV),
10 – Konner Brenner (Seg), 11 – Wyatt Woodrow (C), 12 – Greeson (A), 13 – Mathew Lacy (PH)
3200m: 1 – Kler (FC) 10:42.81, 2 – Pearson (Seg), 3 – Tuggle (A), 4 – Justin Butts (FC), 5 – Royer (SV),
6 – Bova (C), 7 – Ethan Fleener (PH), 8 – Woodrow (C), 9 – Luke Hayes (PH), 10 – Tony Tucker (NV),
11 – Nolan Williams (SV)
110H: 1 – D Adams (FC) 17:02, 2 – Luke Adams (FC), 3 – Jacob Ramsey (PH), 4 – Jesse Smith (Seg),
5 – Nick Ferati (C), 6 – Ray Allen Townsend (A), 7 – Peyton Chinn (Seg), 8 – Aedon King (PH),
9 – David Utterback (SV), 10 – Greg Ferguson (SV)
300H: 1 – D Adams (FC) 43.82, 2 – L Adams (FC), 3 – Joey Shew (SV), 4 – Ramsey (PH),
5 – J Smith (Seg), 6 – Chinn (Seg), 7 – King (PH), 8 – Townsend (A), 9 – G Ferguson (SV),
10 – Ferati (C), 11 – Wyatt Robertson (RP), 12 – Brian Karrfalt (C)
4x100R: 1 – Seg (S Smith, Carr, Hernandez, Chinn) 45.67, 2 – PH (Ramsey, Gooch, McNeal, Roberts),
3 – SV (Payton, Natale, Shew, Anthonio Nieves), 4 – FC (L Adams, Isaac Galer, Lynch, Austin Pickett),
5 – NV (Naylor, Tryon, Owen Burns, Carter Edney),
6 – RP (Seth McConnell, W Robertson, Matthew Mullins, Daniel Valdes).
DQ: Cov (Ethan Struer, C Ferguson, Ferati, Whylee Goulding)
4x400R: 1 – Seg (Coffman, Carr, Hernandez, Pearson) 3:43.51,
2 – Cov (Mandolini, Black, Lewsader, Ferguson), 3 – PH (Crum, McNeal, Gooch, Roberts),
4 – RP (Hightower, Cox, A Burns, M Mullins), 5 – SV (Brad Oliver, Schimmel, Utterback, Cowen),
6 – Attica (Powell, McClimans, Townsend, Dylan Clevenger),
7 – NV (Atticus Blank, Evan Galloway, Rowan Thomas, Aiden Hinchee)
4x800R: 1 – SV (McLoren, Downing, Bush, Schimmel) 9:16.70,
2 – FC (Gayler, Ethan Mellady, Pickett, Solomon), 3 – Cov (Bova, Duprey, Lewsader, W Woodrow),
4 – PH (Roberts, Franco Alongi, Lacy Harris),
5 – Seg (Dontae Taylor, Cody Waling, Heidenreich, Gus Frasch),
6 – RP (Jace Sills, Garrett Kuckewich, W Robertson, L Robertson),
7 – NV (Tucker, Galloway, Thomas, Hinchee)
Discus: 1 – Shew (SV) 138-11, 2 – Edney (NV), 3 – Brock Thomason (Seg), 4 – James Mancourt (SV),
5 – Jerimiah Ziebart (NV), 6 – Sam Christoff (C), 7 – J Ramsey (PH), 8 – Braeden Haddock (A),
9 – McConnell (RP), 10 – Jesse Wolber (Seg), 11 – Jamairie Johnson (A), 12 – Andrew Boyd (C),
13 – Justin Shouse (RP), 14 – CD Engle (PH), 15 – Davis (FC)
High Jump: 1 – Savion Waddell (C) 6-01, 2 – McNeal (PH), 3 – S Smith (Seg), 4 – Lewsader (C),
5 – Bush (SV), 6 – Coffman (Seg), 7 – M Mullins (RP).
NH: Butts (FC), Cox (RP), Jack Moulton (SV), Ty York (PH)
Long Jump: 1 – Coffman (Seg) 19-11.75, 2 – S Smith (Seg), 3 – Natale (NV), 4 – Mandolini (C),
5 – Pickett (FC), 6 – Naylor (NV), 7 – Streuer (C), 8 – Hightower (RP), 9 – Townsend (A),
10 – O Burns (NV), 11 – Cox (RP), 12 – Gayler (FC), 13 – Cowen (SV), 14 – Dowd (PH), 15 – King (PH),
16 – Clevenger (A)
Shot Put: 1 – Shew (SV) 44-08.00, 2 – Blank (NV), 3 – Mancourt (SV), 4 – Matthew Jackson (NV),
5 – J Johnson (A), 6 – Haddock (A), 7 – Wolber (Seg), 8 – Christoff (C), 9 – Thomason (Seg),
10 – Waddell (C), 11 – McConnell (RP), 12 – Engle (PH), 13 – Davis (FC), 11 – Aidan Gillooly (PH),
12 – Shouse (RP)
Girls’ team scores: 1 – Seeger 190, 2 – South Vermillion 133, 3 – North Vermillion 112,
4 – Covington 54, 5 – Parke Heritage 39, 6 – Riverton Parke 24, 7 – Attica 10,
8 – Fountain Central (1 tea, member) 5
Girls’ individual results:
100m: 1 – Claire Kendrick (SV) 13.40, 2 – Areria Ancil (Seg), 3 – Emily Smith (Seg),
4 – Savannah Pollard (NV), 5 – Abby Foltz (SV), 6 – Megan Davis (NV), 7 – Kenzie Richardson (C),
8 – Maddie Stamper (A), 9 – Bailey Jeffers (PH), 10 – Greta Smith (C), 11 – Peyton Roberson (RP)
200m: 1 – Kendrick (SV) 27.97, 2 – Ancil (Seg), 3 – Paige Laffoon (Seg), 4 – Foltz (SV), 5 – Pollard (NV),
6 – Lauren Ellis (NV), 7 – G Smith (C), 8 – Sierra Krepton (C)
400m: 1 – Kendrick (SV) 1:02.49, 2 – Allison High (Seg), 3 – Avah Watson (Seg), 4 – Lauren Vale (C),
5 – Mia Taylor (SV), 6 – Ettie Myers (NV), 7 – Ana Arizmendi (A), 8 – Brianna Van Sickle (PH)
800m: 1 – Nataleigh Yarbrough (Seg) 2:37.19, 2 – Emily Mager (RP), 3 – Lauren McBride (Seg),
4 – Sydney Kramer (PH), 5 – Michaela Cohee (SV), 6 – Natalie Silver (SV), 7 – Courtney Sims (FC),
8 – Bernadette Goeppner (C), 9 – Ema Pender (NV)
1600m: 1 – Jennifer Romero (Seg) 5:37.25, 2 – Hadessah Austin (Seg), 3 – Kramer (H),
4 – Haley Wanninger (SV), 5 – Mager (RP), 6 – Sims (FC), 7 – Autumn Vore (NV),
8 – Isabella Lynch (C), 9 – Jessalynn Simpkins (C), 10 – Isabella Pate (SV)
3200m: 1 – Hadessah Austin (Seg) 11:49.46 (WRC record, old: 12:07.00, Kelly Sites, Rockville 1988),
2 – Libby Smith (Seg), 3 – Wanninger (SV), 4 – Lynch (C), 5 – Page (SV), 6 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV)
100H: 1 – Mikala Thomas (NV) 17.55, 2- Ashlynn Livengood (C), 3 – Izzi Puterbaugh (Seg),
4 – Torie Williams (SV), 5 – Mikaitlyn Klyaic (SV), 6 – Cain (NV), 7 – Berlyn Guminski (Seg),
8 – Ava Barger (PH), 9 – Arizmendi (A)
300H: 1 – Puterbaugh (Seg) 52.68, 2 – Thomas (NV), 3 – Klyaic (SV), 4 – Williams (SV),
5 – B Guminski (Seg), 6 – Livengood (C), 7 – Lexi Slider (C), 8 – Cain (NV)
4x100R: 1 – Seg (E Smith, Ancil, Laffoon, Puterbaugh) 54.09, 2 – NV (Thomas, Davis, Ellis, Pollard),
3 – Cov (Richardson, Krepton, Livengood, Lily Mullins),
4 – PH (B Jeffers, Jade Smith, Carly Harpold, Ella Stultz), 5 – SV (Silver, Foltz, Klyaic, Matlea Smith)
6 – RP (Dylyn Edwards, Issy Campbell, Peyton Robertson, Taylor Howard)
4x400R: 1 – Seg (Ancil, High, Romero, Watson) 4:30.94, 2 – NV (Davis, Pollard, Vore, Ellis),
3 – SV (Taygen Wright, Foltz, Williams, Taylor), 4 – PH (J Smith, Stultz, Kramer, Harpold),
5 – Cov (Goeppner, Mullins, Slider, Vale)
4x800R: 1 – Seg (High, L Smith, Watson, Austin) 10:20.00 (WRC record, old: 10:30.37, Seeger
[Fowler, Holen, Nelson, McGowen] 2011), 2 – SV (Wanninger, Silver, Cohee, Harley Bunner),
3 – RP (Mager, Campbell, Howard, Stutler), 4 – Cov (Lily Ramirez, Goeppner, Lynch, Erica Estes),
5 – NV (Hazelwood, Pender, Vore, Myers)
Discus: 1 – Tycee Crabtree (NV) 94-00.00, 2 – Brookelyn Brown (NV), 3 – Kendal Knosp (Seg),
4 – Madison Feed (SV), 5 – Saige Knosp (Seg), 6 – Cassie Miller (PH), 7 – Jasmyne Everson (PH),
8 – Rachel Smith (A), 9 – Cohee (SV), 10 – Lindsey Peterson (RP), 11 – Goeppner (C),
12 – Simpkins (C), 13 – Kaitlin Burns (RP)
High Jump: 1 – Williams (SV) 5-02.00, 2 – Laffoon (Seg), 3 – J Smith (PH), 4 – Cohee (SV), 5 – Slider (C),
6 – Mullins (C), 7 – Edwards (RP), 8 – Harpold (PH), 9 – Anna Moore (Seg)
Long Jump: 1 – Laffoon (Seg) 15-07.25, 2 – Thomas (NV), 3 – Klyaic (SV), 4 – Davis (NV),
5 – Stamper (A), 6 – Moore (Seg), 7 – Richardson (C), 8 – Edwards (RP), 9 – Therin Holland (C),
10 – Arizmendi (A), 11 – Campbell (RP), 12 – Katie McMichaels (PH), 13 – M Smith (SV)
Shot Put: 1 – Crabtree (NV) 30-10.00, 2 – S Knosp (Seg), 3 – Braylee Brown (NV), 4 – K Knosp (Seg),
5 – Stultz (PH), 6 – Freed (SV), 7 – R Smith (A), 8 – Ozofu Magaji (SV), 9 – Ashley Clodfelter (PH),
10 – Richardson (C), 11 – Peterson (RP), 12 – Krepton (C), 13 – Robertson (RP)