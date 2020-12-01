VFW Post 2395 will conduct the annual Shop with a Cop Auction.
In spite of everything going on in the country, the post members do not want the children in the area to suffer, according to information provided.
Whether the post conducts the event live or silently, it will proceed as planned at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Chili and hot dogs will be provided by the auxiliary if the event is live.
Donations are greatly appreciated.
Keeping safety in mind, the post members can pick up donations or they can be dropped off at VFW Post 2395 from 4 p.m. to close Monday through Friday or 3 p.m. until close Saturday. Donations can also be dropped off at Keller PC from 8 a.m.4- p.m. Monday through Friday.