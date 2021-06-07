The first Little Free Library was built in 2009 as a one-room school house to honor the maker’s mother, who was a teacher. The idea is a public outdoor bookcase for public use to promote reading and literay as community services. Books of many genres along with activity books or other media may be included, according to information provided.
Fountain County has two units located in Covington. The latest unit is located at 109 North Sterling Avenue in Veedersburg across from Hershey’s and Home Town Laundry. The builder was Joe Whitaker; designer/decorator was Rebecca Doss; and landscaping was done by Landscapes by Design. A member of the board of directors of the Friends of the Library, the Veedersburg unit is located at the home of Darrell and Linda Holycross.
For more information and finding Little Free Library locations go to <LittleFreeLibrary.org/ourmap> . Units are located in 91 countries world wide and number more than 100,000 to date.