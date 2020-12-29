6:00 p.m. December 8, 2020
Public Hearing No. 1 – Wastewater Utility Planning Study
Amy Miller of Cornerstone Grant Administrators presented information about the study and the grant that the Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) offers to support this study. It is a grant of up to $60,000.00 with a 10% match. Ms. Miller said the water utility would also be included to help the town cover more area. Ms. Miller asked if there were any questions and David Leek, town resident, asked if the study would include capacity. Ms. Miller said, yes, it would include capacity among several other aspects.
Public hearing adjourned.
Regular Meeting
All board members present except Troy Finley.
Ken Smith called the meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Mike Booe made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Mark Rusk 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• CCMG 2020-2 awarded.
• Actively patching small road cuts and potholes.
• Completed Christmas decorations.
• Ordered 8” water materials for extension on State St.
Wastewater
• New skimmer pipe installed.
• Actively working on sewer connection on E 8th St.
Electrical
• Vectren hooked gas up to Brown Building
• Wired and insulated New UV shed at wastewater plant.
• Switchgear ordered.
Pool, Park, Trail
• Patched hole in large pavilion roof at Hub Park.
Request(s)
• Town Manager:
• Licensing stipend
• Pool
• Mosquito
Mr. Scott said they have installed meters on pool and scout cabin.
Regarding employees with certain and specific licenses, Mark Rusk made a motion to pay an employee with a valid NSPF Certified Pool & Spa Operator Certification an additional $0.10/hour and an employee with a valid OISC Mosquito Management License an additional $0.10/hour, Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
Asked about ordering of new radios for the police and fire departments: Mark Rusk made a motion to purchase four (4) police radios at $16,006.30 and four (4) fire dept. radios at $19,395.12, using funds reimbursed to the town by the CARES Act, Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Smith presented three (3) sealed bids, received before the start of the meeting, for the 2005 Ford F550 truck, which the council had deemed inoperable at the previous meeting. Three councilmen each opened a bid and read it aloud:
Bid#1: Robbie Cooper — $2,650.00
Bid#2: Mark Hayman — $2,250.00
Bid#3: Mark Carr — $2,800.00
Ken Smith made a motion to sell the truck to Mark Carr for $2,800.00, Mark Rusk 2nd with unanimous approval. Kristin Allen will prepare paperwork to collect the funds and complete the sale.
David Leek – resident
Stated there is trash not being put in the dumpster at the Harrison St. apartments and trash sometimes spreads down the street; Mr. Scott will check to see if a 2nd dumpster is needed.
Asked about trash that has been thrown in a ravine behind a rental house owned by Dusty Bowling on Van Buren St.; Mr. Scott will follow-up.
Asked about dumpster that has been sitting downtown for a long time by owner of 201 N. Main St. – ordinance violation has been served.
Asked about vehicles sitting in yard at 316 S. Main St. – ordinance violation has been served.
Mike Booe asked when new toters for trash service would be delivered – Kristin Allen said T & S Trash Service called the office today and said they would be distributing them to residents over the course of three (3) days, likely December 16, 17 & 18 – Mr. Booe would like the utility office to include a message on the utility bills to remind residents to return trash cans to their homes after trash has been picked up pursuant to Ordinance 2019-03.
Mark Rusk asked Mr. Booe and Mr. Smith about their meeting with IMPA – Mr. Booe said IMPA wanted to meet to explain how IMPA can help the town with economic development.
Mr. Smith asked for a motion to approve the bills as presented; Mark Rusk made a motion to approve the bills as presented, Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed the approved minutes of the previous meeting and signed the Docket.
Meeting Adjourned.