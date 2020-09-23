The Veedersburg Town Board met at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 for a regular meeting.
All board members present except Mark Rusk.
Ken Smith called the meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Troy Finley made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Van Buren Loop is complete.
• Mill and Mitchell loop began 8/31 and is 90% complete to date.
• Parking spaces have been painted on Main St.
• Placed salt order
Wastewater
• Bio monitoring will start September 20th.
• Wasting valve and actuator will ship in October.
• 8th St. Line cleaned.
Electrical
• Actively working and moving materials to brown building.
• Capacitor banks installed on 8th St. running at 99% efficiency
• Broke pole accident at Sale Barn.
Projects
• NTP to DC Construction.
Pool, Park, Trail
• Pool has been winterized and cover will be installed this week.
• Log jam has been removed on Big 4 Trail.
Request(s)
• Electric: Heating of Brown building 90’x40’
o 2-blast furnaces 200,000 BTU’s @ $2,000.00 Ea.
• Wastewater: Plant 2 Blower Motor Memory Scheduling
o $2,280.00
• Town Manager:
o Water Loss Validation
o Grinding of 3 stumps
Gregg Excavating $1,800.00
Ken Smith will also check furnace prices for electric building.
Troy Finley made a motion to request funding from Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC) for the wastewater plant 2 blower motor memory and Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Scott spoke to HWC Engineering about water validation cost and they quoted “not to exceed $2,000.00” – he will also check with other engineering firms.
Mr. Scott asked about who would do the stump removal – Council said to forward matter to VRC for them to decide.
Discussion regarding contractor for the Community Crossings Matching Grant – Round 1 – will proceed as planned; Mr. Scott will be the inspector on the project.
Mr. Scott will talk to Hesler Paving regarding patching that needs to be done at water loop locations.
Jason Kyger – resident
Interested in purchasing town-owned property near his residence – Council will speak to town attorney
AdamVanaman – resident
Interested in having disc golf installed at Hub Park; Mr. Vanaman drew a map of the area where the course would be and provided cost estimates for all materials needed; he said it would attract people to town – Council ok with it and requested Mr. Vanaman take it to VRC for funding and final approval.
David Leek – resident
Asked about town’s new website, as he is having issues accessing it; Kristin Allen stated that she updates the site regularly and has no problems with it, but will check with the website developer to see why Mr. Leek may be having issues.
Stated that in one year and three months Veedersburg will be 150 years old (sesquicentennial) and asked if the town council had any plans; Kristin Allen mentioned that Veedersburg Revitalization Association (VRA) is aware and has talked about a possible event.
Stated the weeds on State St., near Coal Creek, are overgrown and need trimmed; Mr. Scott will have it taken care of.
Bob Knight – resident
Following up from last meeting regarding his neighbor who has animals – Ken Smith spoke to the neighbor and he verified they are for 4-H; discussion had about Ordinance 04-12, which allows residents to have animals for 4-H and/or FFA.
Mike Booe discussed trees that are to be replaced at Hub Park – Mr. Scott will follow-up.
Ken Smith said there is a house on N. Mill St. (next to the d’Arlier building) that has a snow fence all around the backyard and was told it was used as a baseball field for the kids who live in the home.
Mrs. Allen notified the council that Dale Elliott of Elliott’s House of Glass installed the new cashier’s window in the utility office and he will be able to install other new windows in the utility office for safety. Council said all windows can be replaced if needed.
Mrs. Allen recommended that the council consider upgrading the technology for telework, meetings, webinars, etc., due to the COVID-19 health pandemic as several state agencies are doing the same and it will be instrumental in how local government operates going forward. These upgrades are to be fully reimbursed by Indiana Finance Authority (IFA) due to being COVID-19 expenses. Council agrees to move forward; Mr. Booe said he would like to see a quote of upgrades.
Ken Smith signed the Notice to Proceed with DC Construction as the contractors for the Community Crossings Matching Grant – Round 1.
Ken Smith signed the Income Survey Certification to proceed with the Wastewater Planning Study grant.
Ken Smith made a motion to accept the bills as presented and Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed the Docket.