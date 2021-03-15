6:00 p.m. February 23, 2021
Regular Meeting
All board members present.
Mark Rusk called the meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Ken Smith made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Rusk asked for a motion to approve bills as presented; Troy Finley made a motion to approve the bills as presented, Ken Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever – Town attorney
Has not heard anything from owner of property at 211 W. Jackson, Chris Davis; said the town could clean the property and put a lien on it.
Sherry Bailey, resident in attendance, said the property was listed in the newspaper for Commissioners Sale, but found out the February Commissioners Sale was canceled. She was told no new date has been scheduled, but could possibly have a sale in April or October.
Recommended waiting to see results of Commissioners Sale.
Ken Smith is to contact the commissioners or auditor to find out more information about the sale.
Kristin Allen asked if council approval is needed for sewer liens; Mr. Weliever stated that council approval is not needed.
Mark Rusk asked Mr. Weliever about the town’s parking ordinance regarding 2nd St./US Highway 136; town has no jurisdiction on state highway unless there is a violation of the law; and council also asked what could be done with parking on Walnut St.; would like to make the parking on 1 side only to enable emergency vehicles and plows better access – will look at it again in the spring.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Scheduled tower cleaning when the weather is better — $6500.00.
• Sander ordered from Clarke and will keep old one as back-up.
• Cleaning & checking inlets.
• Maintenance on chipper, sander, & equipment.
• Starting to look for summer-help, 2-3 laborers.
• Person offered to replace roof on picnic shelter at park for a community service project; will pay for all materials, but will need town to do disposal- Mrs. Allen will check with insurance to see if this is ok.
Mark Rusk said that he spoke with the county commissioners regarding Walden recycling bins; Sterling Christian Church has agreed to have the bins placed on their property off of 2nd St./US Highway 136 and the town will pay for the security light at the bins.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
Officer Wurtsbaugh said tires have been replaced on the Durango, but they found the passenger front rim is bent and the boot is leaking grease – contacted Jeffries Body Shop to see if they can re-open insurance claim to do repairs.
Eric Smith – HWC Engineering
Opened contractor bids for Community Crossing 2020-2 regarding State St.:
Rieth-Riley — $231,037.00
Milestone — $247,177.90
Mr. Smith recommends the town council takes the bids under advisement while HWC Engineering reviews the bid packets and will provide recommendations at the next council meeting; Mark Rusk was given the proposed agreement between the town and HWC for HWC to provide engineering services for CCMG 2020-2 to review.
Spoke about the wastewater planning study in which the town applied for a grant through OCRA – application was not awarded at this time. Mr. Smith discussed some other options of possible self-funding or financing; Mr. Smith proposed $25,000 for HWC to do study for the town; Troy Finley made a motion to forward this proposal to the Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission for their approval and funding, Ken Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
Sherry Bailey – resident
Thanked the council for their support of the Depot and Veedersburg Revitalization Association for budgeting $25,000/year for town projects.
Mike Booe said projects are subject to council and Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission’s (VRC) approval.
Mark Rusk said the council and VRC would be open to other opportunities beyond the $25,000.
Submitting a grant application to National Railway Historical Society which has a $5000 maximum. If awarded, the money would be used for the HVAC system at the Depot. A letter is needed from the town council approving this work since the town owns the Depot – Troy Finley made a motion to approve and send the letter, Ken Smith 2nd with unanimous approval; Mrs. Bailey will contact Mrs. Allen for letter.
David Leek – resident
Asked the council if they have been in contact with Tipmont REMC regarding the fiber optic they told the council about last February. Mr. Leek has correspondence with Tipmont and gave it to Mr. Rusk.
Mark Rusk said Tipmont has not contacted the council, but Mr. Rusk has been in contact with Bob Baker about it and said Tipmont slowed down expansion of fiber optic due to pandemic.
Asked the council if they would include their phone numbers and emails on town website; they requested Mrs. Allen contact RahmTech to see if they can set up the council members with veedersburg.net emails to be published on the website.
Thanked the town for plowing and sanding the roads.
Troy Finley said the fire department will have their Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 3, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Hub Park; and will have a fish fry on Saturday, April 17, 2021, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., drive-thru or in-town delivery.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed the approved minutes of the previous meeting and signed the Docket.
Meeting Adjourned.