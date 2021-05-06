6:00 p.m. April 13, 2021
Regular Meeting
All board members present.
Mark Rusk called the meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Ken Smith made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Rusk asked for a motion to approve bills as presented; Troy Finley made a motion to approve the bills as presented, Ken Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• State St. 8” water main extension.
• Trimmed back Sherman St.
• CCMG 2020-2.
• Disconnected Apple Tree.
• Graded, seeded, & straw various areas.
Wastewater
• Cleaned out plug in auger.
• Leak in Primary Lift Sta. awaiting pricing for repairs.
Electrical
• New service installed at 811 N. Sherman St.
• Service replaced 118 E. Washington St.
• Replaced transformer at 347 W. Dixie Bee.
• Prime cuts 41 service.
• Disconnected Apple Tree.
Pool, Park, Trail, Depot
• Cleaned around pool will remove cover this week or next.
• Graffiti is painted over on trail bridge.
Request(s)
• Wastewater:
o Pickup
Enterprise fleet package – will have to get updated pricing
York Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 5.7L Hemi
• $23,870.25
Alsop Silverado 1500 5.3L V8
• $30,783.00
Alsop Silverado 1500 Turbo 4 Cyl.
• $27,835.00
Heartland Ford F-150 XL 3.3L V6
• $26,132.28
• Town Manager:
o 210 N Newlin Dr. replacement $2,500.00
o Summer Help Pay
Council decided to keep same summer pay as shown in the 2021 salary ordinance.
Mr. Scott will be interviewing prospective summer help employees.
Vac truck at repair shop.
Troy Finley made a motion for Amanda Froedge, pool manager, to purchase a skimmer for $30 that is needed for the pool, Mark Rusk 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Finley requested that Mr. Scott search for better barricades to put around building that burnt downtown.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
Talked to a property owner on Sugar St. about his animals in the yard; owner took the animals to farm outside of town and was told to put his dog on a leash.
Ken Smith asked if decals are in for Ram truck – Officer Wurtsbaugh said they are ready and will be picked up.
Mr. Smith stated that parking in the correct direction on streets needs to be enforced. Officer Wurtsbaugh said he is looking to get forms made for this; Kristin Allen said the town’s software company can create custom forms if he would like to order some.
Mark Rusk asked if Mr. Scott found a better option for Danny & Robin Jeffries sewer needs; he found no shorter route and recommended Jeffries look into a septic system.
Mr. Rusk asked the council if they would like to create council emails to be posted on the website, which was tabled at a previous meeting; Council unanimously agreed to not have new emails created.
Mike Booe stated he would like an ordinance violation served on property owners of house that burnt on Dewey St.; and asked about house that burnt on Jackson St. Kristin Allen presented a copy of The Neighbor newspaper listing the Jackson St. home on the list for Commissioners Sale on May 6, 2021, at noon.
Mr. Rusk stated that the Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC) voted in favor of paying for a new refrigerator at the pool concession stand from Downs TV & Appliance for $500 pending council approval; Ken Smith made a motion to purchase a new refrigerator from Downs TV & Appliance for $500, Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval. Kristin Allen will check with State Board of Accounts to be sure this type of purchase is eligible for VRC to purchase.
Mr. Rusk would like to create a park advisory board/committee; will check with town attorney to see the best option for this. Kristin Allen mentioned the park advisory board/committee could possibly join Veedersburg Revitalization Association (VRA) since it is already established and could perform same duties without extra formalities.
Heather Nowak
Would like to memorialize a friend who was an FC 2012 graduate and passed away in a 2019 car accident by planting a tree or placing a bench in the park; council recommended they find the location they like, mark it with a flag, call 811 and let council know once that is all done.
Ryan Ellmore
Update on new business – He has received all permits needed, except building vertical. Plans to start building in 1 to 2 months. Will employ 6 to 8 full-time workers and more in the future. Planning to start small processing in September 2021 and hopes to have grand opening late October, Covered Bridge Festival weekend. Has some prices for equipment and will email those to Mark Summers, VRC President.
Crystal Brewer
Would like a pickleball court installed in town – need 34x64 court with 10’ tall fence – approximately $7550, and concrete for approximately $21,216. Mrs. Brewer will work on specific numbers and measurements and will get information to Mr. Scott
Town alley west of Downs TV & Appliance needs attention; Mr. Scott will check and talk to Eric Smith from HWC Engineering.
Troy Finley would like to get volunteers or create a committee to help property owners who need assistance cleaning up their properties.
Mr. Finley would also like to get an electronic sign for in front of Town Hall that he would operate; would like to get quotes and see if VRC could help fund.
Discussion had about meters; Mr. Rusk would like to gather more information on meters before making any decisions.
Mr. Rusk scheduled an executive session for April 27, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. and a work session to follow before the regular council meeting.
Discussed property at 505 W. 2nd St.; further discussion needed with town attorney before action can be taken.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed the approved minutes of the previous meeting and signed the Docket.