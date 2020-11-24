Veedersburg - The Veedersburg Revitalization Association has announced it will be sponsoring a house and lawn decorating contest this year instead of its annual Christmas parade.
“The uncertainties in hosting a community event during the current pandemic makes planning very difficult so we began to question if our parade was the best course of action.” said VRA member Lee Kirkpatrick in a press release.
“We also were notified that Santa had canceled his traditional visit at the fire station so we wanted to provide another way to celebrate. This year has been so hard for so many people that we wanted to find a way to help community members encourage each other.”
The decorating contest will be open to all residents inside the town limits with cash prizes awarded for first, second and third places. There are no entry fees or registration forms. Judging will be conducted by VRA members from Dec. 12-15. Kirkpatrick added, “Our membership hopes this inspires families to spend time together decorating their homes and walking or riding through town to see what other families have done.”