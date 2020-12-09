On Oct. 28 three rural mail carriers from the Veedersburg Post Office were recipients of the prestigious National Safety Council Million Mile Award, according to information provided.
The criteria for receiving this award for professional drivers is that they must drive 1,000,000 miles or 30 cumulative years with zero preventable vehicle accidents. The USPS has the largest civilian vehicle fleet in the world.
The three rural mail carriers are Gordon Hansen who joined the USPS in September 1989, Dave Newnum who joined the USPS in September 1990, and Larry Potts who joined the USPS in December 1990.