The Veedersburg Revitalization Association recently used its $5,000 Quick Impact Placebased Grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the Indiana Arts Commission to update vacant storefronts with murals, window coverings and changeable displays.
According to information from the VRA, the goal is to make the downtown area more inviting and colorful. Unsightly windows on vacant or buildings being used for storage will be covered with drawn images representing previous eras in the town. In several cases, representation of businesses that actually occupied that building will be used.
Most windows are covered with decals or static clings and areas where windows are fully or partially covered with wood will be replaced with murals hand painted by Kathy Haas. A changeable display area in one window showcasing various art and historical items will be lighted for evening viewing using a solar system. There seems to be a strong local relationship to the community for longtime residents and it’s the hope of the VRA that these representations will illicit greater connections for newcomers and younger residents, according to information from the association.
There will not be an actual unveiling of the windows because the installation work will be completed in stages and in plain view. However, the hope is to have a short presentation and possibly a walking historical tour of the buildings at a future date.