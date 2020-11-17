6:00 p.m. October 27, 2020
Regular Meeting
All board members present.
Ken Smith called the meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Mike Booe made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever – Town Attorney
• Status of 700 S. Mill animal nuisance – Jesse Scott stated some animals have been removed
• Status of Pleasant St. nuisance – Troy Finley stated owner has quit cleaning up property
• Kristin Allen asked what should be done regarding meter tampering and water utility theft at 304 Dewey St. – Mr. Weliever mentioned options the council could take; Council decided to give resident a warning, but will be prosecuted if it happens again.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Hydrant repaired on N. Maple
• Shutoff valve replaced at pool and 2” meter added.
• Leaf pickup began on 10/26/20.
• Installed new flush hydrants at Harrison dead end also at 9th & Sherman.
• Will be installing metering on Hub and Sterling Parks.
• 304 Dewey St. Tampering with water meter.
Wastewater
• Hose Replaced on Hydro Jetter.
• Midwest Electric pump repair would be $5,000.00+ for Viewer Hills lift Sta.
• Airline repaired in Plant 2.
• Connie & Paul attended virtual water & wastewater planning fall conference via Alliance.
Electrical
• Tree removed at 700 E Jackson St after storm put it across Rd.
• Wiring on tower x-mas tree repaired and bulbs replaced 90% complete.
• Replaced span of wire on N. Maple.
• Remaining capacitors installed on 8th St.
Projects
• CCMG 2020-1 Preconstruction Meeting.
• CCMG 2020-2 application submitted to INDOT
Request(s)
• Town Manager:
o Continuation of contract
o Insurance Info from N. Maple accident from 10/11/20
o Dodge 5500: January $67,452.00
Looking for a 2020
o Ford F-550: January $67,761.
Mr. Scott will also get a quote on a new Chevrolet dump truck with a steel bed.
Troy Finley made a motion to retain Mr. Scott as town manager for four (4) more years, Mark Rusk 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Scott presented the bill for a vehicle accident in town that caused damage to town property; Ed Wurtsbaugh will give Mr. Scott insurance information so he can complete the billing.
Mrs. Allen will research funding options to replace town truck.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
Quote on new police radios from RA-COMM: APX6000 - $3,899.58/radio for a total of $20,835.60 and are guaranteed for seven (7) years; price may be less if they accept trade-ins.
Mrs. Allen will check with the Indiana Finance Authority to see if this is an eligible expense.
Troy Finley also asked if fire department radios will be an eligible expense – Mrs. Allen will check with the Indiana Finance Authority to see if this is an eligible expense
DeeDee Leonard – OCRA
Presented information about OCRA (Office of Community & Rural Affairs) and what services they offer.
Will email Mrs. Allen information about upcoming grants to share with the council.
Ryan and Megan Ellmore
Presented plans to open a new business for butcher shop/fresh and frozen meat market in Veedersburg which was followed by discussion with the council.
Council is in favor of the business and recommend Mr. and Mrs. Ellmore also present their business plan to the Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC); Mrs. Allen will send them the necessary VRC documents.
Tom Booe
Asked council about installing the old Veedersburg Grain sign in empty lot by War Museum; discussion was had about sign and possibility of lighting; Mr. Booe plans to meet Mr. Scott to flag specific location of sign before the board will approve.
R.D. Hayman – Newton Oil
Answered council’s questions they had about Newton Oil’s customized services from previous meeting.
Discussion held about the existing services and what Newton Oil can offer; Mr. Scott is to contact Ceres Solutions about their services; Council will take under consideration.
Sherry Bailey – Veedersburg Revitalization Association (VRA)
Asked when foundation restoration at Depot would begin – Date was pushed back, but council did not have new start date.
Mike Booe asked Mr. Scott where Vectren would install gas line for electric shop – Mr. Scott said it will be on the Northeast corner.
Troy Finley asked Mr. Scott to have Matt Smith change oil in fire trucks when time allows.
Ken Smith spoke to Representative Negele’s office regarding collapsing drains on 136; Rep. Negele’s office said they will be repaired by the end of November 2020.
Mr. Smith also said the council will hold an executive session per I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
Mark Rusk asked Mr. Scott when Hesler’s would finish blacktop – no date yet.
Ken Smith asked for a motion to approve the bills as presented; Troy Finley made a motion to approve the bills as presented, Mark Rusk 2nd with unanimous approval.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed minutes from the previous meeting and signed the Docket.
Meeting Adjourned.