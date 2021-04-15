6:00 p.m. March 23, 2021
Regular Meeting
All board members present except Ken Smith.
Mark Rusk called the meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Mike Booe made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Rusk asked for a motion to approve bills as presented; Troy Finley made a motion to approve the bills as presented, Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever – Town Attorney
• Sent a letter to property owner of 404 Pleasant St. with a deadline of 4/15/21.
• Property at 313 ½ Van Buren has been served an ordinance violation for trash – property owner will not clean – town employees will clean and send bill to property owner.
• Property at 505 W. 2nd St. has been served and ordinance violation for trash – deadline is 3/25/21.
Mike Booe said he would like to cite violations to residents who do not take trash toters back to their home within 24 hours of trash being picked up.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• State St. 8” water main extension.
• Actively street sweeping and cleaning inlets.
• CCMG 2020-2.
• New radiator installed on generator at water plant.
Wastewater
• Repaired water leak in supply line from well.
• Installed UV bulbs.
Electrical
• Pole set for Temp. Service setup/prep for Ellmore’s.
• Setting poles for properties at 1020 E 2nd & 1100 E 2nd.
• Tesla
Pool, Park, Trail, Depot
• Began cleanup around pool – will drain & clean
• Recycling receptacle has been set – County Commissioners helped get these in town.
Request(s)
• Wastewater:
o Pickup
Enterprise fleet package – gathered vehicle info. and sent to Enterprise fleet
York Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 5.7L Hemi
• $23,870.25
Alsop Silverado 1500 5.3L V8
• $30,783.00
Alsop Silverado 1500 Turbo 4 Cyl.
• $27,835.00
Heartland Ford F-150 XL 3.3L V6
• $26,132.28
• Town Manager:
Summer Help
Discussion had about Tesla; Troy Finley would also like to talk to them about fire training.
One new seasonal employee able to work while school is out, June through beginning of August; Returning seasonal employee is asking for a $1.00/hr. raise; Council raised the hourly wage for returning seasonal employees by $1.00/hr. this past December and did not account for another raise in the 2021 MVH budget, which has already been approved by the state; Council asked Mrs. Allen to look at the budget to see if there is room for another $1.00/hr. raise for returning seasonal employees.
Mike Booe asked Mr. Scott the start dates for CCMG 2020-1; DC Construction said they expect to start around 1st of April.
Also mentioned Van Buren St. needs some repair; Mr. Scott will have it repaired.
Mark Rusk mentioned that College St. may need paved soon.
Mr. Scott said that he would like to see portions of Indiana Ave. (5th to 8th Streets), 8th St. to Sterling Ave., and State St. to US Highway 41, be on the list to be paved on future projects.
David Leek – resident
Said the trash trucks are still not able to make the turn on Kennedy Dr. and drive on the ground where new water line was installed – Mr. Scott said they filled in with millings.
Dumpster at 414 W. Harrison is not in the proper location – Mr. Leek will send pictures to Mrs. Allen to forward to the trash company.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
Officer Wurtsbaugh said they have the Charger back; he has Jeffries Body Shop bill in his office - $3100.
Charger needs decal replaced on the driver-side door – has a call into Shadow Graphics and Officer Paxton said there is a place in Kingman that may be able to apply decal on the Charger.
Mrs. Allen presented a quote from RahmTech for each council member to have their own town email to be posted on the town’s website: $435.00 initial cost, then $120.00/year – council tabled.
Mrs. Allen notified the council she has deposited outstanding warrants that are more than two (2) years old in the amount of $532.53.
Mrs. Allen also said that town clean-up days will be Friday, April 30, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at town blue building at 309 Railroad Ave.
Will add this information to the website and ask CentreBank to post it on their outdoor sign.
Will request a list of eligible & non-eligible items from T & S Trash Service.
Utility office will keep a list of those residents who are physically unable to bring trash to the location and the town employees will pick-up for them.
For those bringing trash to the clean-up location, they must provide a utility bill or other proof they are a resident of Veedersburg.
Troy Finley said the fire department will have their Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 3, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Hub Park; and will have a fish fry on Saturday, April 17, 2021, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., drive-thru or in-town delivery.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.